Underrated “powerhouse” SMG has lethal close-range TTK in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 expert Metaphor has unveiled an underused SMG that’s a “powerhouse” at close quarters and makes short work of foes on Al Mazrah.

When it comes to SMGs in Warzone 2, the Vaznev and the Fennec 45 have risen up as the top-tier meta weapons.

While both these guns are devastating when equipped with the correct attachments, their overwhelming popularity does lead the community to overlook other options in the category.

Some of these sleeper weapons are incredibly effective in the right players’ hands and have the potential to contest with the top meta picks.

Well, Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has found an SMG that can do exactly that thanks to its “powerhouse” TTK and brilliant mobility.

Activison The PDSW 528 was buffed in the Season One Warzone 2 update.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Warzone 2

Attachments

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5″

FTAC Series IX 14.5″ Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Armor Piercing

5.7x28mm Armor Piercing Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

At the release of Warzone 2, the PDSW 528 was in a rough spot and was in desperate need of a buff to increase its popularity. Luckily, the devs boosted the gun’s power in Season One by enhancing its mobility, damage range, and hip-fire spread.

For Metaphor, these were the changes that the brought the weapon to their attention after being outgunned by the PDSW while using the Fennec.

The setup above aims to maximize the SMG’s damage while also giving you the ADS time and movement to outplay your foes with ease.

Not only that, the addition of the GR33 Light Rail fixes the crosshair issue with the PDSW and significantly reduces the gun’s visual recoil.

Keep in mind, this SMG thrives at the close-quarters so you are going to have to play hyper-aggressive to maximize its power on Al Mazrah.

For perks, we recommend running the Weapon Specialist package for access to Overkill. This will allow you to use a meta AR or sniper, making the class significantly more versatile.

So, if you’re bored of the Fennec and Vaznev, this could be a fresh SMG to take your gameplay to the next level and maybe even secure you a few extra wins.