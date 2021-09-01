Underrated MP5 warzone loadout is OP after secret buff discovered

The Modern Warfare MP5 has been a dominant pick in Warzone ever since the game was released, but a new secret buff has made it even stronger.

While many Warzone players continue to use the MAC-10 and Bullfrog in Warzone Season 5, the MP5 has taken the spotlight. This is partly down to a secret buff that has increased its damage in close-quarter firefights. Not only does this mean the MP5 is an incredibly viable option, but it has also seen a drastic increase in popularity.

Quite how long the MP5 will remain a top pick remains to be seen, but for now, this new loadout appears to absolutely melt foes across Verdansk. Whether you wish to capitalize on this new buff or simply wish to utilze one of the strongest SMGs in the game, then you’ll definitely want to use this MP5 loadout.

OP MP5 Warzone loadout

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Laser: 5mW Laser

Stock: FTAC Collapsible

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: 10mm Auto 30-Round Magazine

First up is the Monolithic Integral Suppressor. This barrel attachment speeds up the MP5’s bullet velocity and suppresses your shots – an area that is important for any close-quarters loadout.

To help counter the negative ADS penalty from the barrel, we’ve attached the FTAC Collapsible stock. Not only does this increase the gun’s ADS speed, but it also enhances your mobility.

After all, rushing down your foes and going for aggressive flanks should be your main priority when using the MP5. Both the 5mW Laser and Merc Foregrip give the MP5 fantastic hip fire accuracy, which gives it an edge in close-quarter firefights.

The added recoil control and sprint to fire speed also ensure the gun is as accurate as possible. Rounding things off at the bottom of the attachment list is the 10mm Auto 30-Round Magazine.

It’s this change that makes the MP5 so dominant in Season 5. For most SMG and AR builds in Warzone, you would usually try to pack as large a round in as possible to more easily take down enemies. However, the 10mm rounds have been secretly buffed and now hit much harder than ever, particularly when kitted out with all the attachments above.

While the limited ammo does make missing shots unforgiving, especially in Trio or Quads modes, the DPS of this MP5 is through the roof. Try to gun for 1v1 fights and you’ll find success in no time!