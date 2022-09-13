Underrated Modern Warfare LMG has lethal long-range TTK in Warzone

Warzone expert WhosImmortal has unveiled a Modern Warfare LMG that’s being overlooked by the community despite its lethal long-range TTK.

In Warzone Season 5, there’s only one LMG that’s recognized as a top-tier pick and that’s Vanguard’s UGM-8.

The powerful weapon has an impressive 7.6% pick rate, making it the third most-used gun in the current meta.

However, with so much attention on the UGM, most of the other LMGs are being left to the wayside, even though there’s a variety of viable options.

Well, Warzone guru WhosImmortal decided to place a spotlight on a specific Modern Warfare LMG with a deadly TTK that almost no one is using.

Treyarch/Activision The Bruen MK9 has a 0.12% pick rate in Warzone.

Best Bruen MK9 loadout in Warzone Season 5

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8″

XRK Summit 26.8″ Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Magazine: 60 Round Mags

While the Bruen MK9 may not be able to topple the UGM-8 as the best LMG in the meta, according to WhosImmortal, it’s still a “very powerful” pick when used to beam foes from a distance.

Not only does the Bruen have “one of the best TTKs over range”, but it is also relatively easy to control once you’ve put in enough practice with the weapon.

Equipped with the VLK 3.0x Optic, it’s possible to wipe out enemies’ health bars from long-range before they have a chance to respond.

This “slept on” LMG has one of the lowest pick rates in the game at just 0.12%, so if you’re looking for an off-meta pick, this could be perfect.

Topic starts at 4:26

Finally, as WhosImmortal’s Bruen build is focused on eliminating opponents from distance, it’s key you run the Overkill perk.

This allows you to equip a meta close-range SMG and we recommend the Vanguard PPSh-41 in Season 5, as it’s currently the most popular weapon in the game.

With these two guns combined, you’ll have a deadly and versatile loadout that can perform on any of Warzone’s maps.