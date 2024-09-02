Underrated Black Ops 6 SMG has faster TTK than Jackal PDW

Players were quick to anoint the Jackal PDW as the best Black Ops 6 beta weapon, but the C9 gives the popular SMG a run for its money.

After watching Call of Duty legend Scump pull off 100-plus kill performances with his go-to Jackal PDW loadout, it’s hard not to fall in love with the weapon.

In saying that, stats paint a much different picture. A player posted a spreadsheet of the fastest time-to-kill weapons in the beta. And to the surprise of many, the C9 leads all choices with a 246-millisecond TTK and gets even faster with Rapid Fire equipped.

Meanwhile, the Jackal PDW clocks in at 264ms since a slower fire rate slightly holds the weapon back. Yet both options have cons, as the Jackal PDW boasts faster sprint-to-fire and aim-down-sight speeds.

Most players have leaned toward the PDW because the C9’s damage falls off at around 25 meters. However, if you are looking for pure slaying power and want to win every close range engagement; the C9 is the weapon for you.

Other players have started to catch on. “Don’t let people know that the C9 is better at close range than the Jackal PDW,” one user noted.

“It’s over for the Jackal, the C9 is the move,” a second commenter argued.

The Black Ops 6 devs confirmed that the title has a faster TTK than MW3 and Black Ops Cold War. So, with that in mind, using a powerful SMG up close will feel more potent than in other series entries.

You also have to factor in omnimovement, and how essential it is to react faster and outmaneuver than your opponent. SMGs offer the best mobility, further helping the C9’s case.

If you’d like to know which attachments to use on this versatile SMG, you can check out our best C9 loadout guide.