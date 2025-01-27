Underrated Black Ops 6 rifle set to dominate Season 2 with deadly new attachment

The Season 2 update is bringing a brand-new attachment that could propel an underrated Black Ops 6 rifle into the multiplayer and Warzone meta.

The meta is set to receive a major shakeup in Black Ops 6 Season 2, with plenty of buffs and nerfs expected and new guns like the PPSh-41 and Cypher 091 joining the roster. But there are also four additional attachments being released that could be game-changers.

While the Crossbow underbarrel and belt-fed LMG magazines will no doubt have their uses, it’s the Full Auto Mod for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle that’s caught the eye.

AEK-973 set to take over meta with new Full Auto Mod

Prior to the start of Season 2, the AEK-973 has been a solid but underused rifle in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. It’s capable of dominating lobbies in multiplayer but takes plenty of skill to use effectively, and it’s virtually impossible to use in battle royale.

This is mostly because of its three-round burst fire rate, which gives it a steeper learning curve and makes it harder to recommend over automatic Assault Rifles or one-shot Snipers — especially in Warzone where players have additional armor to contend with.

Activision

However, the Full Auto Mod completely transforms the weapon, allowing it to keep all of its power while also being able to fire for more sustained periods. This will make it feel closer to something like a Battle Rifle from MW3, heavier than a standard AR but with a lot more punch.

The result is a gun that’s much more forgiving with a faster TTK, since you won’t have to worry about landing all three shots in a burst to earn the kill. On the smaller maps of BO6 multiplayer, it has all the makings of a new meta pick, capable of mowing down enemies at medium range.

All of this does come with a slight increase in recoil, which could impact how effective it is over longer distances. But the devs confirmed it’s mainly vertical recoil, which is easy to control and can likely be kept in check with the right attachments.

When all is said and done, we’re expecting the AEK-973 to become a standout in Black Ops Season 2 and a much more viable pick in Warzone. The Full Auto Mod arrives on February 6 as part of The Terminator event, so we don’t have to wait too long to see if it lives up to its potential.