Underrated Black Ops 6 assault rifle is secret Warzone meta-breaker

There’s one assault rifle that has been a solid pick in the Black Ops 6 meta, but that has failed to really translate to Warzone. However, with the right build, it could actually slice through enemy teams like they’ve got no plates at all.

The Warzone meta has started to form pretty rigidly after the BO6 integration, with the GPR 91 and Jackal PDW the number 1 choice assault rifle and submachine gun respectively.

While there are some outliers and off-meta picks that can perform well, these two are ultimately the best guns in the game currently.

Article continues after ad

One gun that does put them to the test, especially at range, is the Model L assault rifle – and it can fry on every map, picking off opponents with ease.

Model L is secret off-meta demon

Here’s how you should build out your Model L in Warzone:

Optic : Jason Armory 2x

: Jason Armory 2x Muzzle : Ported Compensator

: Ported Compensator Barrel : Reinforced Barrel

: Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Stock : Balanced Stock

: Balanced Stock Fire Mods: 5.56 NATO Overpressured

Activision If you’re using Gunfighter, these eight attachments will make your Model L even better.

These attachments will maximize the Model L’s already laser accuracy and moderate damage stats, and add to that through increased movement speeds, bullet velocity, and damage range to make it a demon for all playstyles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re not a fan of using Gunfighter and prefer Overkill classes, we would recommend using the PP 919 or Jackal PDW SMGs. That does mean you’ll have to sacrifice three attachments from that loadout, however, so we suggest dropping the Balanced Stock, Commando Grip, and Vertical Foregrip in that case.

You’ll still get the same pinpoint accuracy but it might require a little more user control, but obviously you’ll have the advantage of taking an SMG with you, so ultimately it’s your decision.

Article continues after ad

If the Model L doesn’t pack the punch you are looking for, there’s a new XM4 attachment that completely removes any recoil from the gun.