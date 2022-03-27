Underrated BAR loadout is perfect for dominating Warzone games on Rebirth

FaZe Clan star Booya has shown off a new twist on the best BAR loadout in Warzone using some pretty underused attachments to make it a bit of a beast.

When the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone first happened, it didn’t long for weapons from the latest CoD release to take over the battle royale’s meta. Though, in the month since, things have changed quite a bit.

Updates and weapon balancing from the devs have kept the meta in flux, with a healthy mix of Vanguard, Modern Warfare, and Cold War weapons being pretty viable in the game currently.

One weapon that was pretty solid at the start of Warzone Pacific, the BAR assault rifle, has slipped away in terms of usage in the last few weeks. However, that could change in quick fashion thanks to a pretty unusual build that the likes of FaZe Booya are rocking.

The FaZe Clan star highlighted the assault rifle in his March 26 YouTube video, noting that he’s using some attachments that don’t really get much love.

That includes the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel, Fabric Grip, Cooper SP stock, and 8mm Klauser 30-round mags, which have a usage rate of 0.42%, 4.8%, 7.1%, and 9.6% respectively as per WZRanked.

There are places for the old reliable Recoil Booster, CGC 30″ XL barrel, and G16 2.5x sight choices, which help make the BAR viable anyway, but as Booya shows with a 21-kill victory, it’s a menace on Rebirth Island thanks to the other attachments.

FaZe Booya’s best BAR loadout in Warzone

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : CGC 30″ XL barrel

: CGC 30″ XL barrel Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Stock : Cooper SP

: Cooper SP Magazine : 8mm Klauser 30-round mags

: 8mm Klauser 30-round mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Perk 1 : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

As noted, the BAR has slipped away from its height of popularity, which saw the assault rifle sit within the top five most-used weapons for a little while.

It has a resurgence following the Season 2 Reloaded update, but is still on the fringes of the meta. Though, Booya’s class could change that, so we’ll have to wait and see.