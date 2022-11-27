Unbelievable Warzone 2 exploit gives players max money

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at alec.mullins@dexerto.com or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

Warzone 2 has had a number of strange glitches so far but none have been more game-breaking than this max money exploit that works in BR & DMZ.

Anyone who has played either game type on Al Mazrah knows that money makes the world go ’round.

Whether you’re buying new equipment, streaks, or loadouts, there’s simply no way to avoid needing to spend some cash to get a leg up on the opposition.

Of course, doing things ‘the right way’ can take quite a bit of time even for people who know what they’re doing, so it’s not a surprise players have turned to exploits in order to make things easier and save a whole lot of time.

Warzone 2 exploit gives players max money in Battle Royale and DMZ modes

As demonstrated by CoD expert JGOD, all it takes to pull this off is to leave some money close to a floor weapon and attempt to stow the cash again.

The game will convert the cash from the floor into the respective game mode’s max amount as it re-enters your loot pool. For DMZ, this caps out at $1.3 million.

The exact same process works in BR though, meaning players can absolutely empty a buy station in just one trip whenever they pull it off successfully.

While it may be tempting to try this out, it’s worth remembering that Activision has handed out bans for players attempting to use similar exploits in the past, and particularly with DMZ, it seems likely that they would pursue those same measures this time around.

It’s worth knowing that it exists though, especially if the number of full-kit demons around the map seems to spike in the next few days.

