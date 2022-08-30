UGM-8 LMG officially tops Warzone KD and win rate charts

The UGM-8 has slowly been rising up the Warzone meta rankings and, while it still hasn’t cracked the top 10, it’s actually dominating the game in both KD and win rate percentage.

The Vanguard LMG wasn’t an immediate hit in Warzone when it arrived in Season 4, unable to break the meta of the KG M40, Cooper Carbine, and other more popular assault rifles.

It was powerful though, and over time, some more players have slowly started to discover just how insane it can be, especially since the launch of Season 5 and the weapon balancing changes that came with it.

While the UGM still isn’t picked anywhere near as much as the popular assault rifles that still lead the meta rankings — not even entering the top 10 most picked — it’s actually raced straight to the top statistically.

According to WZRanked, the UGM-8 now has both the highest KD and win rate in Warzone, a fair stretch ahead of its closest competitors in both categories.

The Vanguard LMG now has a 1.55 KD and a 6.03 win rate, proving it to be a particularly potent weapon across Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

It’s followed in both categories by the PPSh-41 Vanguard SMG, which boasts a 1.37 KD and 4.75 win rate, some way off where the UGM currently sits — but proving them to be a nightmare pair of guns to come up against.

WZRanked The UGM-8 leads all Warzone weapons for both KD and win rate in Season 5.

The UGM-8 currently ranks as the 13th most popular weapon in the game with just a 2.79 pick rate, a long way off some of the top guns, but expect that to change soon as more and more players realize just how incredible it is.

If you’re looking to give it a go, make sure you check out our best UGM loadout guide so you’re ready to take on any opponent that comes your way.