Twitch streamer bragging about skill accidentally shows Warzone cheats

Call of Duty Warzone streamer ‘MrGolds’, who has over 70,000 followers on Twitch, appeared to accidentally show a cheat program installed on his PC on stream.

Warzone has attracted plenty of the top content creators to the game in recent months, with streaming stars like SypherPK even leaving Fortnite to play more of Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode.

However, one popular Warzone streamer has now come under fire after a clip claims to expose him using hacks in-game, showing the menu of cheats on his screen.

MrGolds is known for his streams on Call of Duty’s battle royale and regularly pulls in as many as 2,000 live viewers on his channel for his Warzone gameplay, even boasting an impressive 6.0 Kills/Deaths ratio in his title.

But a clip of the Warzone steamer, shared by ERA7E, has now been circulating of him seemingly cheating during his August 24 broadcast.

MrGolds was sitting in Warzone's pregame lobby with just under 2,000 viewers when he was questioned by fans who were suspicious of his gameplay.

Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream



Everyone report his stream pls



proof: https://t.co/8LVEjcP05k

twitch: https://t.co/fQn1dyLL0a pic.twitter.com/eWfjuq4Wgc — ✴️ (@ERA7E) August 24, 2020

The content creator even defended his play during the clip, claiming that he was simply skilled at Warzone, despite having, what appears to be, a cheat menu open the entire time.

“Just because I have good recoil, I’m good at the game.” MrGolds responded to his chat, asking, "is it the first time you see someone good at the game? Have you ever seen someone playing like this, seriously?”

An 'EngineOwning' menu was visible behind his task manager window and featured options such as 'Aim at Enemies' and more, that could be toggled on and off.

Fellow Twitch streamer TGDefinition said "I can't believe there's people like this guy using EngineOwning, one of the most common obvious hacks and he doesn't get shadowbanned or even banned in general." He also questioned why Twitch had not suspended the streamer.

I can't believe there's people like this guy using EngineOwning, one of the most common obvious hacks & he doesn't get shadowbanned or even banned in general, nor does he get suspended on Twitch, but I've had both happen to me with no cheats ever used in my lifetime 🤣 https://t.co/3Y6P8UI2I9 — TheGamingDefinition - James (@TGDefinition) August 24, 2020

However, MrGolds has since denied the claims, revealing that he will be streaming with a background camera to prove he is "not hacking" in-game, during a recent Instagram post.

As of now, MrGolds channel remains available on Twitch, and it's unknown if Infinity Ward have taken action on his account on Warzone. However, other streamers have received punishments for accidentally revealing cheats on stream.