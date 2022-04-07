TrueGameData reveals Warzone “hidden gem” AR loadout that’s top tier

The Cooper Carbine is the go-to AR for the majority of players in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, but it may be time to put it down and pick a weapon that often gets overlooked, the Grav.

When it comes to picking an AR in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, a lot of the community gravitate towards the Cooper Carbine or Automaton which both maintain extremely high pick rates.

Unfortunately, the popularity of these guns has led to a lot of other ARs being overlooked, when a few of them have the potential to compete with the best.

One, in particular, is the Grav, and according to popular Warzone YouTuber TrueGameData, it’s a “hidden gem” that has the potential to be top tier with the correct loadout.

Advertisement

With an impressive damage range and a lethal TTK, it’s the perfect AR for beaming opponents at medium to long range on Caldera.

TrueGameData’s Grav loadout is a “hidden gem”

With the Grav dealing 30 base damage to the body and players having a total of 300 health in standard BR, TrueGameData outlines that the weapon has an extremely efficient TTK as no damage is wasted, as long as you land your shots.

Not only that, although the Grav is designed for long-range engagements, TrueGameData kits the weapon out with a sniper support build, making it ideal for medium-range engagements.

Read More: Terrible Warzone glitch spot lets players shoot through the roof

Of course, if you’d prefer to use the Grav at long-range, we’d recommend running the Axial Arms 3x, Agency Suppressor, 21.3″ Task Force, and the Field Agent Foregrip.

Advertisement

This turns the Cold War AR into a laser beam at long distances, but TrueGameData prefers to kit out the deadly weapon for medium-range gunfights.

Attachments

Muzzle: Suppressor

Suppressor Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Magazine: 50 Rnd

50 Rnd Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

The loadout above is top-tier when paired up with a meta sniper like the Kar98k or Swiss K31, as it provides you with a huge amount of versatility and allows you to complete in any skirmish, no matter the range.

So if you’re jumping into Caldera and want to try out a new AR that’s very rarely used in-game, it may be time to experiment with the Grav and test out this “hidden gem” in one of your matches.