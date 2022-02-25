TrueGameData reveals forgotten Vanguard LMG that could dominate Warzone meta

Warzone expert TrueGameData reveals that one of the most underused Vanguard LMGs in the game could actually take over the meta. Here’s everything to know about the DP27.

The long-range meta in Warzone has been dominated by the Bren for quite some time. However, if that were to change, something needs to take its place.

TrueGameData has been digging around looking for the next meta weapons and he thinks he’s struck gold with his latest discovery.

He showcased a DP27 loadout that he put a bold claim on. “As soon as the Bren gets nerfed, this is going to be a top weapon for sure.”

TrueGameData shows DP27 loadout to rise in meta

If you’re just looking for the loadout and don’t need an explanation to why this could be strong in the meta, we have listed TrueGameData’s full DP27 loadout below.

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D

Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Empress VZV

Empress VZV Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62x54mmR 105 Round Pans

7.62x54mmR 105 Round Pans Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Hardscope

Hardscope Perk 2: Fully Loaded

According to WZRanked, the gun has a 0.37 pick rate, making it one of the lowest long-range Vanguard weapons. But, the Warzone analyst said one of the biggest takeaways with this build is the amount of the recoil control over a long period of time.

Hardscope, Polymer Grip, and Empress VZV, are the three biggest attachments that make this gun a laser when shooting through all 105 bullets in the clip.

In a YouTube video, TGD explains that while this gun isn’t extremely overpowered, it will definitely be able to fill the void if the Bren ever gets nerfed. When looking at TTK charts, it has a quicker time than the STG44 and Automaton, which both of those weapons are popular picks right now.

So, while fans wait for a Bren nerf, it might be a good idea to start leveling up the DP27 as it could become the go-to gun in Warzone Pacific.