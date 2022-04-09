TrueGameData reveals best methods to lower Warzone input lag

When it comes to video games, input lag can be one of the most frustrating things to deal with. However, in Warzone it can be the difference between life and death, but TrueGameData has revealed the best way to make sure you don’t have to play with this.

Input lag is the amount of time it takes the button or key that was hit to perform the action in the game you’re playing. For example, in Warzone you may hit the fire button, but it could take up to a few milliseconds for the game to register that you actually hit the button.

This means that you need to have the best settings to assure that everything is as close to immediate as possible. Thankfully, TrueGameData has broken down some key settings to make sure that this number is basically zero.

Best settings to eliminate Warzone input lag

In a YouTube video, TGD talks about how frustrating it can be to encounter input lag in a game, but there are ways to prevent this from occurring.

The first thing to note, if you are playing on a PC then you will have the lowest response time using a mouse as your source to aim. This has a 0.5 millisecond response, where as the PlayStation controller is two and a Xbox one is four milliseconds.

If you are opting for a controller, you want to make sure that it is through a wired connection as this accounts for nearly 10% of input lag. While this is the biggest thing to note, FPS needs to be your next priority.

According to the chart, the higher your FPS is, the lower your input lag will be. TGD said that your response time is calculated based on the number one divided by your FPS, meaning the higher the better.

To help maximize your FPS, you can check out our guide on the best video settings for Warzone. He adds on some other elements, but these are by far the most important. So if you are looking to minimize your input lag, you will want to use these