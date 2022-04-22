TrueGameData reveals best “long-range meta” Warzone loadout ahead of Season 3

Long-range weapons in Warzone are essential for beaming down opponents from a distance, but which AR or LMG is the best option ahead of Season 3.

Since Warzone’s release all the way back in 2020, the arsenal of weapons available to customize has been growing with every single update.

Although this gives the community an endless amount of choice when it comes to creating the perfect loadout, it can often be overwhelming.

This is especially the case when looking to pick out a gun that performs well at long-range, as there are countless ARs and LMGs that are considered strong.

Well, sometimes it’s better to have an expert do the thinking for you, and Warzone YouTuber TrueGameData has outlined exactly which “long-range meta” weapon you should be using.

TrueGameData’s Vargo 52 Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Magazine: Bakelite 60 Rnd

Bakelite 60 Rnd Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

In his latest video, TrueGameData broke down all the best “long-range meta” weapons currently available in Warzone. Although he recommended the Cold War AK47 and AS44 due to their lethal TTKs, he did note that they can be very tricky to control.

As a result, he suggests players that struggle with recoil opt for the Cooper Carbine or KG M40 LMG, as they’re capable of beaming enemies from distance without too much kickback.

Despite this, TrueGameData named the Vargo 52 the “best weapon right now” when it comes to long-range engagements as it has both the TTK and stability that a lot of the other options lack.

However, he did note that it’s possible the Vargo is nerfed in the Season 3 patch, so make the most of this weapon before it’s changed.

TrueGameData’s Vargo loadout focuses on maximizing the weapon’s damage and control so it can lock onto enemies from a distance.

Not only that, the 60 Rnd mag will allow you to take out a whole squad without reloading, as long as your aim pinpoint is accurate.

Keep in mind that all of the weapons above are viable options and creating the perfect loadout all comes down to preference. So, don’t be afraid to switch up some attachments if they don’t fit your playstyle.