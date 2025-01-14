Top Warzone streamer Aydan announces hiatus to “take a stand” against CoD devs

Top Warzone streamer Aydan has announced he’s stepping away from Warzone temporarily due to the game being in its “worst” state ever, while a lack of communication from developers “feels like a spit in the face.”

It’s no secret that Call of Duty is currently struggling. Player counts for both Black Ops 6 and Warzone are in rapid decline as a litany of fundamental issues continues to pile up.

From the ongoing cheating crisis to game-breaking bugs and the like, it’s been enough to drive many of the scene’s top personalities away as well.

Now, one of Warzone’s best competitors and most popular streamers, Aydan, is also looking to “take a stand.” In a January 13, 2025 announcement, Aydan confirmed he’s stepping away from the game, at least for an extended period, as he can no longer continue ‘promoting’ it to his audience.

Aydan latest CoD star to abandon game amid ongoing issues

“Warzone is dying,” Aydan shared on X (formerly Twitter), alongside the news of his hiatus. At the time of writing, not even he knows when he might return, though it mostly boils down to whether or not developers start ironing out the most alarming kinks.

“I’m not saying I’m quitting the game,” Aydan clarified. “I love CoD, it’s been my favorite game for years. But right now, there’s no communication. The state of the game is probably the worst it’s ever been.”

Throughout December, 2024, amid the Season 1 period, Aydan pumped over 280 hours into Warzone. He argued that experience was “a real eye-opener” as he “had a lot of time to see how bad the game really is.

“The game is terrible. From hackers to legitimate players being shadowbanned. Every single thing about the game being bugged, it feels like nothing gets tested. There’s no communication. It feels like a spit in the face. They don’t even acknowledge all of the stuff that’s happening.”

At the time of his announcement, Aydan sat at the very top spot in the Warzone rankings for Season 1, but he’s not concerned about losing it. “If I lose number one, it is what it is,” he said in a follow-up Twitch stream shortly after.

“The game is in one of the worst states it’s ever been. I don’t feel like the players have been treated fairly. I have one of the bigger platforms and I feel like it’s my responsibility to take a stand against the game.”

Activision Verdansk is finally set to return to Warzone as part of Season 3, and it could be the next time we see Aydan dropping in.

As for when Aydan might return to the CoD Battle Royale, he warned fans it could be quite some time. While there might be the occasional sponsored stream that sees him dipping back into Warzone, for the most part, he’s steering clear for the long run.

“I’m not going to be playing anymore this season, probably not next season unless they fix a lot of this stuff. Probably the next time you see me play Warzone is Verdansk.”

Verdansk is reportedly set to return to Warzone as part of Season 3, which we’re not expecting to see until around April.