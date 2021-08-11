Top 5 biggest chokes in CoD Champs history

While Call of Duty’s yearly Champs event provides some of the most memorable moments in competitive history, it also brings some of the most brutal losses. Here are the top five biggest chokes we’ve seen on CoD’s grandest stage.

Chokes are never pleasant for the losing team and choking on the biggest stage possible makes things all the more devastating. While every top squad tries to avoid it, letting a lead fall through at Champs does happen.

From FaZe vs 100 Thieves to OpTic’s shocking early exit, we’ve seen some horrendous Champs chokes over the years. Here are the top five in CoD history.

Advertisement

Discover More: The most iconic Champs performances ever