Top 20 highest earning Call of Duty pros after CDL Champs 2020

Professional Call of Duty players have won over $20 million in prize money collectively over the years, but who has won the most individually? With the inaugural Call of Duty League season now complete, here are the 20 players who have earned the most throughout their careers.

Over the last decade Call of Duty has seen a steady rise in prize money awarded, with players earning hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to their exploits in the popular first-person shooter.

Advertisement

This year so the biggest change in the FPS title's history, with the introduction of the 12-team Call of Duty League, a franchised competition with Home Series events, culminating in the massive 2020 Call of Duty League Championship on August 30.

Throughout the years, CoD has seen a number of different dynasties dominate the competitive scene, from the dominant compLexity squad which ran roughshod over opponents throughout Black Ops 2 and Ghosts, all the way to the legendary OpTic Gaming team that secured the organization's first Call of Duty World Championship in 2017.

Advertisement

In 2019, more money was on the line than ever, as players competed in the CWL Pro League and the subsequent playoffs, alongside the 2019 Call of Duty World Championship, with 100 Thieves and eUnited putting in stellar performances across the year to take home the bulk of winnings in 2019.

2020 was an even bigger year for prize money, with CDL teams competing throughout the year, while the 2020 Call of Duty League Championships boasted the game's biggest prize pool ever, at a mouthwatering $4.6 million, with the winning team taking home $1.6 million.

Read More: Karma explains major Black Ops 4 bug discovered week before CWL Finals

It's no surprise that our winners take center stage then, as Dallas Empire dominated Atlanta FaZe in the grand finals to win the best-of-nine series 5-1, taking home the grand prize alongside some lovely championship rings, custom Jordan sneakers, and even a throne.

Advertisement

The victory means the team's elder statesmen Crimsix and Clayster take home their third rings, very much proving that there is life in those old dog's yet, but also moves them into rarified air in the Call of Duty scene, becoming the first players to earn over $1 million in prize money.

The rest of the top 10 is still dominated by familiar names, those veterans with a history of continued success and especially consistency at the World Championship. Sam 'Octane' Larew remains the highest player without a ring to his name, having finished as runner-up in the 2019 Call of Duty Championships.

*Note: Some players have also earned money in Halo. However, these winnings have been deducted from the table below to only show winnings in Call of Duty. The list includes prize money only and not salary earnings.

Advertisement

Top 20 Highest Earning Call of Duty Pro Players - Updated September 6 2020

Position Name Nationality Earnings 1st Crimsix US $1,141,909 2nd Clayster US $1,088,771 3rd Scump US $842,630 4th Karma CAN $814,887 5th FormaL US $784,932 6th JKap US $714,188 7th SlasheR US $708,183 8th Arcitys US $617,579 9th Prestinni US $601,873 10th Apathy US $583,347 11th aBeZy US $560,864 12th Simp US $523,745 13th John US $524,441 14th Priestahh US $483,150 15th ACHES US $479,606 16th Huke SA $442,352 17th Enable US $442,279 18th Attach US $428,315 19th Octane US $394,948 20th Classic US $385,074

Source: EsportsEarnings

This article was last updated on September 6 2020 at 11:09 AM EST