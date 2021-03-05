Top 10 Warzone weapons with highest K/D in Season 2 - Dexerto

Ever wondered what the best weapons for Warzone are in terms of kill/death ratio? Well, new stats have revealed the best K/D weapons for Season 2, and it might shock you just a little.

When Warzone first released back in March of 2020, the meta was strictly about snipers and assault rifles that had thermal scopes attached. As the game has grown, and updates have been rolled out, the meta has constantly changed.

Players are still using snipers and assault rifles on a regular basis, but SMGs are deadly too. Plus, you’ve also got the fact that tactical rifles are all the rage now in Black Ops Cold War Season 2.

Different weapons fit different playstyles, but if you’re all about getting your kill/death ratio to be up there with the best around, you might want to consider a switch now that new stats have revealed the 10 best weapons for that.

The new numbers come from WZRanked, a website that tracks everything from personal stats to popular loadouts and has leaderboards for Warzone, showing the deadliest weapons for Season 2.

It should come as no real surprise that the MAC-10, AMAX, and FFAR occupy the top three spots. They’re just incredibly popular in Warzone. However, seeing the Grau just outside the top 10 might be a bit of a shock to some.

As noted, the wave of popularity for tactical rifles has helped propel the AUG up the ranks, and the M16 just makes it in too. Old faithful choices like the Kar98 and DMR make it in too, so expect to see a bit more of them in Warzone.

What is pretty surprising, though, is the RAM-7’s position. It is a weapon that is used in Warzone infrequently, but it ranks up there with some of the best in terms of K/D.

Of course, these stats will change as the meta evolves yet again, and it’ll be interesting to see what else comes to the forefront as we move forward.