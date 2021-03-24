Top 10 CDL Toronto moments - Dexerto

Toronto Ultra’s Home Series kicked off Stage 2 with a reshuffling of the groups, giving players a whole new set of matchups to kick off the event.

But with so many pros performing at the peak of their game, which ones really stood out from the crowd? After a monumental performance, one thing is clear: FaZe is still untouchable.

As Alec “Arcitys” Sanderson & co. continue their Stage 1 form, they top Group A. Meanwhile, OpTic Chicago & Dallas Empire sit joint-top of Group B after a solid weekend.

With plenty of fresh faces debuting, and from insane clutches to ruthless slaying, we’ve picked out the top 10 moments.

Seattle Surge’s Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza proved his veteran IQ with a big-brained flank that sealed the match against Mutineers hook, line, and sinker.

Danish star Tobias ‘CleanX’ Juul Jønsson pushed Ultra to great heights with S&D finesse, keeping a composed 1v2 as his squad leveled the series.

S&D maestro, Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris came in with savvy rotations and ruthless aggression, acing his play in peak performance that continues to show his star power.

On top of all that, Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven’s debut had it all: perfect reads, a powerhouse play in a 1v3 and the S&D kill record.

Check out our full video to find out all 10 of our top moments, alongside where they rank.

For all Call of Duty news and events, stay tuned over at our dedicated hub.