Tommey overtakes Aydan as Warzone’s top-earning pro amid undefeated Caldera run

Competitive CoD veteran Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren is now the highest-earning Warzone player after taking the mantle from Aydan Conrad amidst a string of high-stakes tournament wins in Caldera.

Warzone has a new top dog. After months of reigning supreme as the CoD Battle Royale’s number one star, Aydan is now back down to second place with Tommey taking over. With $340,257.61 to his name – just over $6,000 more than Aydan – the British pro has now claimed more prize money from Warzone events than any other player in the world.

While this can mostly be attributed to consistent placements over the last 21 months, a recent hot streak in Caldera has boosted Tommey up the standings with no signs of the momentum stopping anytime soon.

Despite being the first to clear the $300,000 mark just last month, Aydan now sits in second place among Warzone’s highest earners. This comes as a result of Tommey’s flawless stint in Caldera since the new map dropped on December 8.

When it comes to custom lobby events, Tommey and his TBE crew of Newbz & Almond are undefeated in the Pacific-era of Warzone.

It kicked off with a $25,000 UFC Invitational win on December 10. This was followed up by a staggering $100,000 FaZe Pacific Pursuit victory just five days later. Then finally, a huge $100K Baka Bros WonderLAN win to finally push his name to the top of the standings.

These three major events, all in the span of just two weeks, now see Tommey leading the pack. While his lead is only a few thousand dollars ahead of Aydan in second place, the gap ahead of everyone else is getting wider by the day.

Just over $45,000 separates Tommey from HusKerrs in third place. As a result, if he keeps this form in Caldera, it could be a while before we see another lead change.

We’re now closing in on $9m in total prizing since Warzone tourneys kicked off.

With new events popping up almost every week, we’re sure to see this figure continue climbing throughout 2022. We’ll just have to keep tuning in to see if Tommey can stay on top all the while.