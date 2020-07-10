Tommey and AlmxndTV wins $10k TeeP's Trials #2 Warzone tournament

Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren and Ben ‘AlmxndTV’ took home the gold in the second Teep’s Trials Warzone event, scoring themselves $4,500 and some Doritos swag.

As Warzone has exploded in popularity, players have been holding and competing in a raft of different events – where there is money and, perhaps more importantly, some serious bragging rights up for grabs.

Former pro player Tyler ‘Teepee’ Polchow, who has exploded in popularity on Twitch thanks to CoD’s battle royale’s, has teamed up with Doritos for the Teep’s Trials events. Here, pros compete against each other in games for prizes, with the added bonus of potentially taking on Teep and Merk in a ‘boss fight’.

On July 9, he hosted the second Teep’s Trials tournament, with eight duos doing battle. Though, previous champions Symfunhy and HusKerrs were dethroned.

Teep's Trials #2 Warzone event final placements

Former professional player Tommey and his partner AlmxndTV came out on top, taking home the top prize of $4,500 and a tonne of Doritos swag as well.

They managed to see off a raft of talented players including three-time CoD World Champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, Fortnite star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad, Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff and as already mentioned, the previous winning pair of Symfunhy and HusKerrs.

Aydan and his partner MuTeX managed to score second-place and the $3,000 runners-up prize, while NICKMERCS and Swagg grabbed third. TimTheTatMan and Frozone rounded out the cash winners by finishing fourth.

When it was all said and done, and Tommey and AlmxndTV had bagged their year’s supply of Doritos, Teep wrapped things by thanking everyone for coming out.

Though, he did leave the door open to a potential weekly event under his banner with a teasing closing line to his wrap-up tweet.

TeeP's Trials #2 was GREAT.



Congrats to @Tommey

and @Almxnd_ for taking home 1st place! GGs



Tournament went smoothly and we had so many close matches.



Big shoutout to all the streamers that played today and my co-caster @JoeDeLuca



Maybe I should run something weekly....... — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) July 10, 2020

If anything comes to fruition from that remains to be seen, but as for now, these sporadic events continue to draw interest from players and viewers.

Though, first off, we’ll have to see if Tommey and AlmxndTV can retain their crown next time out if they’ll fall outside the money just as previous champions Symfunhy and HusKerrs did.