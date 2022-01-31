How to watch Tommey’s $25K ‘Best Ever’ Warzone event: Streams, qualifiers, schedule

One of Warzone’s top streamers is hosting what he dubs ‘The Best Ever’ tournament as Tommey has teamed up with BoomTV for a major $25,000 event. From early qualifiers to a breakdown of the format, here’s everything you need to know.

$25,000 prize pool up for grabs on Feb 1.

Trios Customs format.

Invited teams in the mix against qualifying Trios.

As Warzone’s highest-earning player today, Tommey has found more success in the CoD battle royale than anyone else. While the former competitive pro had a great run in Verdansk, his success has only reached new levels since landing in Caldera.

Giving back to the community in a big way, the popular streamer is now hosting his biggest event yet with BoomTV. $25,000 is on the line for not only fellow Warzone stars, but for fans who punch their ticket in early qualifiers as well.

With the first day of action already underway, here’s everything you need to know ahead of the main event for Tommey’s Best Ever Warzone tournament.

Tommey’s Best Ever Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

As you would expect, with Tommey hosting the event, he’s keeping on top of every round directly on his Twitch stream. While you can still tune in to individual POVs, this will be the best way to keep on top of every series.

The main event is locked in for 12PM PT | 3PM ET on Monday, January 31. Though two rounds of qualifiers were held just 24 hours prior, giving teams around the world a chance to earn their way through.

Tommey’s Best Ever Warzone event: Format

Tommey’s Best Ever Warzone tournament boasts is a Trios Customs format. Teams of three compete across five custom lobbies battling for not only kills, but a higher placement in each round.

A few notable rules are in place throughout these customs, however. Only Vanguard guns are allowed and a range of vehicles like Berthas and Planes are banned. Moreover, teams are capped to a maximum of one sniper per Trio.

While $25,000 is up for grabs, there’s no telling how this prize pool will be split just yet. We’ll keep you posted here with a full breakdown as soon as details emerge.

Tommey’s Best Ever Warzone event: Players & Teams

With the Best Ever Warzone tournament, Tommey has split the playing field. A number of top streamers received direct invites to the main event, but they’ll be joined by six other Trios that pushed their way through early qualifiers.

While a full list of Trios is yet to be confirmed, below is an early look at every name locked in thus far.

HisokaT42, RealSkullFace49, & ShiftyTV (Qualifier #1) Braxtvnn, Envader, & Fukluvey (Qualifier #1) Rayskiis, MasterMind, & JohnnyFrys (Qualifier #1) Qrissy, Hmay, & Xundae (Qualifier #2) QueenBitty, HeyLovely, & celbearr (Qualifier #2) Smixie, BrittneyRaines, & Kenzrosey (Qualifier #2)

Be sure to check back before the main event for a full look at every team competing.