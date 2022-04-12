Tiny MP40 loadout change makes Warzone SMG more dominant than ever

If you’re still running the MP40 in Call of Duty: Warzone, you may want to consider making a slight change to your loadout, as one barrel makes it more dominant than ever.

Once Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard integrated at the back end of 2021, it didn’t take long for weapons from the newest CoD release to take over the battle royale meta.

While SMGs like the Welgun, Owen Gun, and PPSH have had their moments, the MP40 has led the way pretty much since day one – even despite a handful of nerfs from the developers.

As per WZRanked stats, the MP40 is pretty comfortably still the most used gun on Caldera, however, you may want to make a slight change to your loadout to stay ahead of the game.

Warzone guru Metaphor highlighted the change in his April 11 video, noting that players are now switching to using the VDD 189mm short barrel, Krausnick IS02M sight, and Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel.

The use of the shorter barrel means that you do lose out a touch when it comes to headshot damage, but you’re benefitting more from limb shots – which have been shown to be the most common shots in the battle royale. Additionally, you get additional damage range too, which always helps SMGs.

The biggest bonus of using the Krausnick ISO2M over say the Slate Reflector is an additional boost to ADS speed. The MP40 is already pretty quick when it comes to ADS, but it never hurts to have more.

Best MP40 loadout in Warzone Season 2

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

Optic: Krausnick ISO2M

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Perk 1: Steady

Perk 2: Quick

As the YouTuber notes, everything else is pretty standard for an MP40 build, but the slight changes just increase its dominance. “This MP40 is just disgusting,” he said.

Though, as we’ve seen previously, the devs aren’t afraid of putting the MP40 under the knife and nerfing it. So, you might want to jump on this loadout before that happens.