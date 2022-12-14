TimTheTatman’s Warzone 2 team falls apart going for three nukes in a row

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

TimTheTatman’s Warzone 2 team fell apart at the last minute while trying to win three consecutive games with nukes.

Securing a nuke in Warzone 2 is no easy task, even for the most talented of Call of Duty veterans. For one, the long and arduous process begins by winning five games in a row, then following the Champion’s Quest during the sixth match.

If that doesn’t prove challenging enough, players must later collect the parts necessary for the bomb, arm said bomb, then defend it until detonation occurs.

It’s understandable why anyone would express frustration when things go wrong under these circumstances.

Article continues after ad

TimTheTatman comes close to nukes winning streak in Warzone 2

Popular streamer TimTheTatman recently posted a video of what should’ve been his team’s third win with a nuke. “We almost had three nukes in a row – back to back to back,” the content creator told viewers at the top of the video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Throughout much of the “3 Nukes in a Row” footage, it looks as though the crew will indeed achieve a three-peat.

Notably, Tim manages to collect all three necessary elements about halfway into the video. It all amounts to nothing in the end, however.

While attempting to arm the bomb, the streamer dies and leaves his squadmates to pick up the slack. Fortunately, someone else manages to arm the nuke; unfortunately, the team is unable to successfully defend the area.

Article continues after ad

TimTheTatman doesn’t just express disappointment at his Warzone 2 buddies for missing out on the nukes hat trick, though. Stream snipers – even the helpful “Uber” types – received a “sidebar” talking to at the end of the video.