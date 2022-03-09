TimTheTatman showcases powerful loadout for “best SMG in Warzone”

TimTheTatman has showcased what he thinks is the “best SMG in Warzone” and he’s even included his own loadout that he’s been dominating with on Caldera.

When it comes to close-quarter gunfights in Warzone, there’s nothing better than an SMG with a fast TTK and high mobility. It allows you to outmaneuver your opponents and take out multiple enemies in an instant if you’re pinpoint accurate with your shots.

Despite this, the challenge when it comes to SMGs can often occur before the game, as it’s difficult to pick one out of the countless strong options.

Advertisement

Therefore, it’s a great idea to take advice from streamers and content creators who are playing Warzone on a regular basis, as they have time to test out each of the guns.

That’s why TimTheTatman’s recent video was extremely helpful, as he revealed which SMG he thinks is the “best in Warzone”, and even included a powerful loadout.

TimTheTatman’s Welgun Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Gawain Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: .45 48 Round Mags

.45 48 Round Mags Ammunition: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Perk: Gung-ho

Gung-ho Perk2: Quick

In Tim’s opinion, the best SMG in Warzone is the Welgun at the moment and it’s easy to see why. According to WZRanked, the weapon has a 4.4% pick rate and is currently the second most popular SMG in the game, just behind the deadly MP40.

Advertisement

Unlike some setups that focus on medium-range encounters, Tim’s loadout is designed to thrive at close-quarters and take out enemies in an instant.

With a high-fire rate and plenty of mobility, this Welgun setup is ideal when paired with a meta AR like the Cooper Carbine or STG-44.

While Tim has said himself that he isn’t sure whether it outmatches the other SMGs in terms of TTK, for him, it feels like the best SMG in the meta.

Without a doubt, this is an SMG that you to test in your Warzone matches as it has the potential to tear up Caldera in the right players’ hands.

Advertisement

As Tim said himself, this loadout may not be optimal, so feel free to experiment with the build and add any attachments that you feel fit your playstyle.