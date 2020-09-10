TimTheTatman loses it as Scump destroys him in Black Ops Cold War reveal

Popular Twitch streamer Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar slowly descended to near-insanity during his Black Ops Cold War reveal stream, as pro Call of Duty player Seth ‘Scump’ Abner continuously destroyed him at every opportunity.

A few select players have been able to test out the Alpha build of the upcoming Call of Duty title, including professional players and top content creators, and on September 9 they came together to showcase the game to the public for the first time.

While we saw some incredible gameplay, with huge killstreaks and high-kill games across the board, Tim wasn’t constantly impressing like some of his peers.

While obviously a talented player, Tim had one major issue while playing Black Ops Cold War: Scump. It seemed that every time Tim turned a corner, every gunfight he had, Scump was sat there waiting for him, ready to put him down and show the streamer why he’s referred to as ‘the King.’

Luckily, Redditor Trident31 was on hand to create a compilation of Tim’s epic rages, as he failed to get the best of one of CoD’s greatest ever.

“Scump, I’m literally better than you, stronger than you and better-looking than you,” he said at one point, before it started to take an angrier turn.

“Scumpii!” he screamed after dying yet again. “We get it bro, you’re a professional Call of Duty player, I’m a 30-year-old balding father, alright?!"

With each and every death at Scump’s hands, you can see Tim getting more and more impatient, and the rages get even more hilarious as a result.

Finally, he asks his chat to go in to Scump’s stream and tell him that “this isn’t the championship” and he needs to “relax” — finally buckling to the fact that maybe the world champion is just that good.

Obviously, Tim wasn’t really annoyed at Scump, but we can’t imagine he was enjoying dying to the Chicago Huntsmen player that much either. Either way, it made for some hilarious viewing.