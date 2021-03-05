TimTheTatman finds insane Warzone Mac-10 class on TikTok and it shreds - Dexerto

Warzone’s MAC-10 remains a staple pick among players looking to get a competitive edge in close-quarter firefights. However, this new TikTok loadout has quickly become incredibly popular in Season 2.

The MAC-10 continues to be the most popular SMG in Warzone Season 2, giving players huge amounts of kill potential in close-quarter fights. Call of Duty content creator TimTheTatman recently used a brand-new MAC-10 Warzone class, which has been growing in popularity over on TikTok.

This lethal loadout aims to maximise the gun’s damage without utilizing the game’s Agency Suppressor, an attachment that was recently not performing as intended. If you enjoy pulling off hyper-aggressive flanks, then this TikTok MAC-10 loadout definitely ticks all the boxes.

TikTok MAC-10 loadout

Barrel: 6.1” Reinforced Heavy

Laser: Mounted Flashlight

Stock: No Stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

This MAC-10 loadout increases every stat aside from the gun’s fire rate, making it extremely versatile in close-quarter fights. First up is the 6.1” Reinforced Heavy barrel. This attachment boosts both the MAC-10’s damage range and bullet velocity, which enables you to quickly down targets before they can even react.

While the added damage range won’t beat an AR, it can prove useful when your foe sprints just out of the optimal damage range. Meanwhile, the Mounted Flashlight helps to increase your movement speed, giving you the mobility to outmanoeuvre and aggressively rush enemy squads.

When you combine the Mounted Flashlight with the added sprint to fire time from the No Stock, you have an incredibly fast loadout. There’s no penalty for running and gunning with this MAC-10 loadout, so use its speed to your advantage.

Rounding things off at the bottom are the Field Agent Grip and STANAG 53 Rnd Drum. Just like most MAC-10 builds, this loadout utilizes the Field Agent Grip. Not only does this diminish the gun’s vertical kick, it also helps alleviate any horizontal recoil.

The STANAG 53-Rnd Drum also enables you to drop multiple opponents in a single clip, so you can say goodbye to any frustrating deaths that come from constantly reloading. Simply hold down the trigger and get racking up those multi-kills.

There you have it, one MAC-10 loadout that you can use to dominate your opponents across Verdansk. If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.