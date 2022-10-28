TimTheTatman explains how MW2 gameplay has changed for TikTok, Twitch & YouTube

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Longtime Call of Duty streamer TimTheTatman expressed his feelings on how the series has changed over the years, saying that changes in direction might be the fault of content creators.

Modern Warfare 2’s launch has been met with some mixed reviews from both content creators and fans. Some players have been quick to criticize the game due to what they deem to be bad UI, as well as some issues with Modern Warfare 2 crashing.

While TimTheTatMan seems to have a generally positive impression of Modern Warfare 2 so far, he has revealed some insight on why this year’s installment feels so different.

Where players used to be able to run around and rack up a ton of kills regularly, newer CoD games require you to camp a little, and they’re “not what they used to be” – according to Tim.

TimTheTatMan thinks Call of Duty isn’t what it used to be

It’s taken some time for people to adjust to how Modern Warfare 2 plays. Slide canceling being removed combined with a low time to kill across most weapons means that camping is a very viable strategy.

TimTheTatman has opened up about his initial verdict and thinks CoD is now entirely different in comparison to when he was a kid.

He explains why he has started camping a little bit. He’s normally a run-and-gun kind of player, but the streamer has adapted his playstyle this time around.

“Unfortunately, the way you play Call of Duty has changed. What I’m doing right now is kind of the way you have to play this.” Tim explained as he sat behind a desk, sights trained on a doorway.

Tim showing off the playstyle you need to succeed in MW2

“The way you play Call of Duty over the years has drastically changed, man,” he added. “And, honestly? Maybe it’s content creators’ fault.”

Content creation was much more difficult when the original Modern Warfare 2 came out in 2009. Modern consoles have the ability to stream and record gameplay, and OBS is an easy and free recording solution for PC players.

Tim went on to talk about how having so many YouTubers and Twitch streamers might be affecting the game.

“People are going for clips, trying to make a name for themselves. Versus, when we were all younger, bro, we were just playing to have fun.”