TimTheTatman claims Warzone 2 Season 2 “saved” CoD battle royale

Much of the attention surrounding Season 2 went to Warzone 2’s new map, but TimTheTatman explained how the update “saved” Al Mazrah.

The Season 2 update delivered wide-sweeping changes to Warzone 2. Activision backtracked on some of the battle royale’s design choices, bringing back 1v1 Gulag matches, explosive-style looting, customizable perk packages, and more.

WZ2 looks much more like its predecessor, and many of the changes were made based on community feedback. For example, the update also added more lootable cash and decreased costs at buy stations, making it easier to purchase primary weapons or loadout drops.

Warzone 2’s first map Al Mazrah has received a lot of criticism, but TimTheTatman explained why the seasonal update was a major step in the right direction for the controversial map.

TimTheTatman gives his Warzone Season 2 review

TimTheTatman loaded up Al Mazrah for the first time since the Season 2 update and was pleasantly surprised by the changes made.

“Compared to what I was playing on Al Mazrah before, this feels way better.”

“This is my first time playing Al Mazrah with the update, and I think it’s good. The changes they made were good. The new looting I like, the deploy tokens out of the strongholds I like, more loadouts I like, the movement with plates I like.”

Tim also added that the 1v1 Gulag was a great addition, and he talked about the pacing of games feeling better, as well.

“We are very fast to talk trash. I think we deserve to say wow, Call of Duty, this was a good update. Many people would say this is what it should have been beforehand.

The YouTuber argued that the Season 2 update “low-key saved us” because he believed Al Mazrah would have been in trouble if the map didn’t receive a substantial overhaul.