'Tilting' Warzone bug leaves everything flipped on its head in Season 6

Warzone’s major Season 6 update has been riddled with bugs since it launched on September 28, though the latest issue might be the worst yet as Verdansk is literally being flipped sideways.

Infinity Ward’s final season leading the charge with Warzone came boasting a ton of new content. The map changed in a big way thanks to the introduction of a new subway system. Players were able to nab two powerful weapons in the Battle Pass. And some of the most requested balance updates finally came through.

This new patch was welcomed with open arms, though nearly every element of the major update has been bogged down in some way. The new subway stations created game-breaking bugs. Meanwhile, the new weapons came with issues of their own as players soon realized they could shoot through an unlimited number of walls. Now, one of the more absurd bugs of the season has just been uncovered.

Stealing the spotlight away from the aforementioned issues, Warzone players have quite literally been shaken up by another new problem.

“Flipped a vehicle and ended up sideways,” Reddit user ‘Venomx24’ shared alongside a video of the quirky bug in action. Their Operator was running sideways along the ground as though their waist was magnetized to the floor.

No matter if they were sprinting, sliding, or even mantling over obstacles, the camera remained slanted. There was seemingly no way to fix the issue so the player “just left the game.”

Not only was their perspective shifted, but this also had a huge impact on their ability to aim. “My aim was flipped with the cam so aiming up went to the top right,” they explained. You’d have to adjust your posture and lay down sideways to counteract the awkward tilt on-screen.

It all stemmed from exiting out of a vehicle that had flipped on its side. So until a hotfix is deployed, be sure that you’re extra cautious when driving through Verdansk. The last thing you want is to flip your vehicle and have it ruin your entire run.

Infinity Ward is yet to address this particular issue as they’ve been hard at work with plenty of more prominent bugs since the Season 6 launch. Frequent crashes due to the update even delayed a $100,000 tournament.

Keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for a potential hotfix. Though in the meantime, do your best to avoid this ‘tilting’ bug in Warzone.