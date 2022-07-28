TikToker reveals her POV while boyfriend completes insane Warzone clutch

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

A TikToker has revealed her POV while her boyfriend downs multiple teams in an epic clutch Warzone play… And both the video and the comments are hilarious.

A hilarious TikTok clip has gone viral which shows off bayydgaming‘s gameplay as she peacefully strolls through the map and different buildings while her boyfriend downs team after team in an impressive show of skill.

Such Warzone clutch plays have been popular across social media in general, but this one had a funny spin that many partners of gamers felt hit a bit too close to home.

Warzone TikToker reveals insane clutch from boyfriend

The video itself shows her looting items, getting lost in the highrise buildings, and waiting for her boyfriend to revive her after being downed.

It quickly cuts to her boyfriend completing some seriously clutch Warzone plays, bringing down entire squads using a variety of weapons and expert tactics to follow.

After quickly amassing over 3.5 million views, the comments began flooding in of players understanding the struggle of feeling useless while a teammate or partner carries the squad to victory.

It also explored the hilarity of how calm her boyfriend was while fighting entire squads solo, with Lord_Fostios commenting on how quiet he stayed to not “ruin her mood” with frustration or fighting talk.

Another commenter, mysticadhd_was_taken, joked that the creator was “playing it like she’s playing Animal Crossing while he is playing Darksouls”. This is something many gamers will understand when their partners join in on a game out of their comfort zone.

Meanwhile, bayydgaming was more than happy being the emotional support for her skilled boyfriend. Who knows, next time she might be the one carrying.