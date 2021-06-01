Three reasons why Dallas Empire's Vivid move won't work - Dexerto

2020 Call of Duty League champions Dallas Empire made yet another roster shuffle in CDL Stage IV, but will the addition of Reece ‘Vivid’ Drost actually solve their problems?

After a turbulent period with Huke sent to the bench and FeLo stepping up, Dallas has now settled on Vivid as their fourth starting member. Though after a narrow win over the London Royal Ravens and a 0-3 loss to Toronto Ultra, many have already begun to question the latest roster move.

Dexerto’s own Andrew Campion runs us through the three biggest reasons as to why Crimsix and co. might have made the wrong decision.

