This Warzone player hired a Mariachi band to play every time he wins

Winning a game of Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, is always a good moment but this player celebrates unlike any other.

At the beginning of a match, Warzone lobbies can be filled with up to 150 players. Arguably, this makes it a little tougher to pick up a W than other BR titles such as Fortnite or Apex Legends.

One member of the community possibly thought they would never be upstaged in 2022, as a 15-year-old went viral in early April for setting off pyrotechnics and starting light shows each time he won.

However, at the beginning of May, another hilarious way to honor a successful game has been discovered, with live Mexican music.

Warzone streamer celebrates wins with Mariachi band

Facebook Gaming streamer Rexzilla posted a video of himself in the final circle of Warzone, with the gas closing in.

After the win was secured, he shouted: “Let’s go! Another one! Easy!” Moments later, a Mariachi band was seen playing right after.

I hired a Mariachi band to play every time we won. Happy Cinco de Mayo everyone. 🍻 pic.twitter.com/oOwMsyJ2NM — Rex (@Rexzilla) May 5, 2022

The tweet was meant to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, a national holiday to commemorate Mexico’s 1862 victory over the French Empire, and has racked up over 37,000 views.

In the replies, one user said: “This was absolutely amazing to wake up to and see first thing.”

Another posted: “This was so epic. Stream of the year for sure!”

As streamers get more and more creative with the shows they put on for their viewers, who knows what will go viral next. From Mariachi to pyro shows, it’s not going to be easy to top this performance.