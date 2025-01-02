This underrated Black Ops 6 SMG is better than Warzone’s meta Jackal PDW

There are 30 SMGs to pick from in Warzone now the Black Ops 6 weapons are available, and one of those newly added SMGs isn’t popular despite its excellent close-range performance.

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 happened on November 14, and since then two of the new SMGs have emerged as players’ go-to choices for close-range gunfights and sniper support weapons.

The Jackal PDW SMG has been at the top of the Black Ops 6 and Warzone meta since its release, thanks to its excellent base handling stats and fast time-to-kill. The other most popular Warzone SMG is the C9, the Black Ops 6 version of the MP5, which players love because of its high sprint speed and magazine options.

Article continues after ad

Both are excellent SMGs to keep on you for those close-quarter encounters, but it turns out that the lesser-used KSV has a faster TTK than the Jackal, and is one of the best choices when building your loadouts for Warzone Ranked.

Article continues after ad

Best KSV loadout in Season 1 Reloaded

Dexerto/Treyarch

Warzone expert TrueGameData showed how to build the best KSV setup that will get you a 600ms TTK with only a couple of headshots. That ends up with more damage per mag than the Jackal PDW.

Article continues after ad

Barrel: Long Barrel

Rear Grip: Commando Grip

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Stock: No Stock

Magazine: Extended Mag II

This loadout is designed to be the fastest-killing SMG in the game if you’re consistent at getting headshots on enemies, and TrueGameData broke down the stats to show how the KSV can outperform Warzone’s most popular SMG.

“You’ve seen the PP-191 and Jackal builds, but the KSV comes in as a sleeper needing only 9 shots to kill at 600ms when mixing in 2 headshots with chest shots,” he said. “This beats out the Jackal which would need ALL HEADSHOTS to get under 600ms.”

Article continues after ad

That two-headshot requirement shouldn’t put you off giving this loadout a try, as the vertical foregrip attachment gives the KSV a very easy-to-handle recoil pattern that goes straight up with little deviation.

Article continues after ad

So far the KSV hasn’t ranked in the Top 10 guns in Warzone, but with an excellent time-to-kill and increasing popularity in Black Ops 6 ranked mode, it could become one of the most popular out there.