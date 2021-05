OpTic Chicago head into the CDL Stage 4 with one thing on their mind — getting Scump, FormaL, Envoy and Dashy back to winning ways… But there are 3 things holding the Greenwall back!

Dexerto’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion takes a deeper look at their Call of Duty League season so far to see where it is they’re struggling and how they can get back to competing against Atlanta FaZe, New York Subliners and Toronto Ultra.

