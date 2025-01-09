This Black Ops 6 perk is the perfect counter to frustrating Sleeper Agent field upgrade

The Sleeper Agent field upgrade in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a powerful mechanic, making you appear as a teammate to your enemies for easy kills, but there are some effective counters to it – including this one, which might be the best.

Sleeper Agent was considered a controversial field upgrade before Black Ops 6 had even been released, with players calling the feature the “dumbest idea ever” during the Beta period.

The field upgrade did receive a nerf when the game launched, taking longer to charge up and lasting for less time, but there are also ways to counter it if you find players are getting the better of you by going undercover.

The most direct way to counter Sleeper Agent is with the Vigilance perk, which keeps the red name tag above an enemy’s head when disguised. However, another perk can be used to help blow an enemy’s cover.

Black Ops 6’s Tracker perk works against Sleeper Agents

The Tracker perk in Black Ops 6 will see enemy footsteps and auto-ping enemies when you aim down sight. This ability still works against players using Sleeper Agent, so when you hear the announcement that one is on the enemy team, you can quickly aim at teammates to see if they get pinged before you have to shoot.

This trick was shown in Call of Duty YouTuber XclsuiveAce’s video breaking down the Sleeper Agent perk, which also showed off some other ways to combat the field upgrade like the black bars covering the kill feed and the scrambled name tag above the Sleeper Agent.

Timestamp 8:25

The Tracker perk is a good perk to counter the field upgrade because it’s useful against all enemies, so you’re not using a perk slot to combat a field upgrade that might not be in every match. The Vigilance perk is also bugged, so you can use a stronger Perk 3 like Double Time or Cold-Blooded.

Many of Black Ops 6’s perks have hidden features, have been bugged, or still don’t work properly, and fans have been calling for classic perks to return after “dumb” changes.