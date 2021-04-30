 THESE Changes are NOT Saving CDL’s Failing Teams - Dexerto
THESE Changes are NOT Saving CDL’s Failing Teams

Published: 30/Apr/2021 23:50

by Jacob Hale
Call of Duty League Reverse Sweep

Plenty of CDL teams are failing to live up to their potential, and the Reverse Sweep team think that there’s more Call of Duty League roster moves inbound!

On the Reverse Sweep CDL review show, hosts Katie Bedford, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt discussed some of the teams that are struggling the most in the Call of Duty League.

Among them were the likes of Seattle Surge, Paris Legion and London Royal Ravens, each of whom continue to struggle their way through the CDL.

Seattle haven’t made a roster change this season — something they’re being admonished by fans for — while London, on the other hand, have made several, seemingly to no avail as they still sit bottom of the standings.

For many teams, the problem runs deeper than one or two players, and the Reverse Sweep crew dig into what exactly is happening with them.

