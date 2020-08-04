TheDezmond's duo wins $15k TeeP's Trials Warzone tourney: final results

Call of Duty World Champion and star Twitch streamer Tyler 'TeeP' Polchow hosted another running of his popular 'TeeP's Trials' Warzone tournament, and we've got everything you need to catch up on all the action.

Since the release of Warzone back in March, TeeP has been one of the most popular and standout streamers of the game on Twitch. Now, he's returned the favor with another one of his stacked Warzone competitions.

With this being the final major Warzone event before Season 5 kicks off on August 5, the star-studded collection of players were going all-out for the biggest slice of the $15,000 prize pool.

Teep's Trials Warzone event recap

While many Warzone competitions try to keep an even playing field with content creators mixing with pro players, Teep's Trials puts the most stacked squads possible in head to head action. From veteran Call of Duty competitors to some of the most successful Warzone players thus far, this event may have been the most intense we've seen yet.

Huge names were narrowly beaten in the opening rounds as the likes of NICKMERCS & Swagg along with Tfue & wuskin were dropped out of the winner's bracket early. Prominent Twitch streamers KingRichard and Jukeyz were the only duo able to stay ahead of the competition. They pushed through the entire tournament to claim their spot in the Grand Finals without dropping a map. The final upper bracket match then saw them beat Aydan & MuTeX by just a single kill.

Meanwhile, the lower bracket was just as fierce. Symfuhny & HusKerrs had their tournament run come to an end after falling to Rated & TheDezmond by just a single kill as well. Ultimately, they would be the last challenge for KingRichard and Jukeyz in the Grand Final series.

The first series was extremely close. Rated's duo found themselves wiped out early in the last map. This left KingRichard's team in a spot to close out the win, they just needed nine kills of the 24 remaining opponents in Verdansk. Unfortunately for them, it wasn't within reach. The bracket was reset and the duo of Rated & TheDezmond finally closed out the win, taking home the first-place prize.

Teep's Trials Warzone event placements (Top 8)

Place Team $ Prize Money 1st Rated & TheDezmond $7,000 2nd KingRichard & Jukeyz $5,000 3rd Aydan & MuTeX $2,000 4th Symfuhny & HUsKerrs $1,000 Top 6 Tommey & AlmxndTV - Top 6 Karma & xxUnRationaL - Top 8 NICKMERCS & Swagg - Top 8 Vikkstar123 & Itzwarsz -

When was the TeeP's Trials Warzone event?

The competition kicked off at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on Tuesday, August 4, and went on for a few hours. Polchow and the Call of Duty League's Joe 'MerK' DeLuca were livestreaming the event on TeeP's own Twitch channel, which we've included below for your convenience.

Additional streams:

We've also included some of the participants' individual streams, where they're broadcasting their own POVs for the duration of the event.

Live bracket

Here is how the full bracket unfoled for the latest Warzone tournament. It was updated live throughout the day on the official TeeP's Trials web-page as the results from all the matches came through.

Players and teams

As mentioned above, this tournament featured some of the biggest names in the Call of Duty community, and gaming overall, including the likes of NICKMERCS, Tfue, Symfuhny, Karma, Nadeshot, TimTheTatman, and more.

Symfuhny & HusKers

Maven & AverageJoeWo

Karma & UnRationaL

Nadeshot & Exzachtt

Aydan & MuTeX

LuckyChamu & GDBooya (qualifier)

DougisRaw & Bronana

Rated & TheDezmond

Vikkstar & ItsWarsZ

Tfue & Wuskin

TimTheTatman & Frozone

Tommey & Almxnd

KingRichard & Jukeyz

Pacesetter & Stukawaki (qualifier)

NICKMERCS & Swagg

BobbyPoffGaming & SuperEvan

Format, rules, & prize breakdown

Today's TeeP's Trials is a double-elimination tournament that features a popular 'kill-race' format used for most 2v2 Duos competitions. In each round, the teams matched up against each other in the bracket must queue into a Quads match together, so while they're technically teammates in-game, they're opponents for the purposes of the event.

In the Winners Bracket matches, there are two games of Warzone played per matchup, with the duo that gets the more eliminations through both games advancing to the next round. The same concept applies for the Losers Bracket, except those matches feature only a single game.

In the Grand Final, the team that made it out of the Losers Bracket needs to win two separate matches, while the Winners Bracket duo only has to win one.

In case of any ties, one additional game is played where the first duo to hit 10 kills is the winner, and if no one manages to get that many, the team that ends up with the more eliminations advances.

There's also this major rule in case Jailbreak in-game event occurs:

If a duo is fully eliminated and have no Gulag attempts left and the in-game event "Jailbreak" occurs. Upon re-deploying because of this event, the duo who was fully eliminated before this event was initiated in-game must immediately eliminate themselves. Players that have been re-deployed because of this CANNOT float around in their parachutes or accumulate or attempt to accumulate further eliminations. Doing so may result in a forfeit. Any eliminations accumulated by the eliminated team will not count.

To eliminate yourself upon re-deploy due to "Jailbreak" being activated, open your parachute and immediate cut the cord to your parachute. Doing this will cause your character to fall straight to the ground and eliminate yourself.

As for the prize breakdown, the $15,000 prize pool will be split between the top-four placing teams, with the winner receiving a whopping $7,000!