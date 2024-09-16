The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus event in Warzone & MW3: Dates, rewards, more

MW3 and Warzone are crossing over with The Walking Dead in a new event, so here is everything you need to know.

MW3 and Warzone have already featured some major crossovers in 2024, including a WWE-themed event, Godzilla x Kong, and more. In keeping with this trend, the CoD franchise is set to bring The Walking Dead into the game once again, with a brand new event, Road to Terminus, on the way.

While the last crossover with the hit AMC show didn’t go down well for everyone, Activision is taking a second stab. As well as introducing a Daryl Dixon Operator skin, Road to Terminus will include lots of Walking Dead-themed goodies for players to get their hands on.

That said, here is everything you need to know about Road to Terminus, including event dates, rewards, and more.

Activision The Walking Dead x MW3 & Warzone is another big crossover.

The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus event will begin on September 25, 2024, and will run for a whole week before wrapping up on October 2, 2024.

Road to Terminus will be the first event in MW3 and Warzone’s Season 6.

Road to Terminus rewards

While the devs have yet to reveal the full list of rewards included in MW3 and Warzone’s Walking Dead event, expect the following to be included in the upcoming event:

Battle Pass tokens

Double XP tokens

Calling cards

Emblems

Weapon charms

Weapon camouflages

Weapon blueprints

Sprays

Be sure to check back in with this section as we update it with all the latest information.

Road to Terminus event details

The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus event will allow players to earn free rewards simply by playing matches.

As stated in the MW3 and Warzone Season 6 blog, unlocking rewards for Road To Terminus can be done by hitting specific XP milestones, allowing players to progress and get their hands on the unique Walking Dead-themed cosmetics.

The easiest way to earn XP quickly in Warzone and MW3 is by getting a high kill count in matches and playing the objective in multiplayer matches.

Furthermore, equipping the Daryl Dixon Walking Dead Operator skin will speed up your progress throughout the event. However, the skin is only available as a purchase from the CoD store, meaning you’ll have to fork out some real money if you want to get an edge throughout the event.

That’s everything we know so far about the Road to Terminus event coming to Warzone and MW3. It will launch on September 25, 2024, and run until October 2, 2024.