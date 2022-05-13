The secrets behind CoD’s most shocking Major win | Esports Stories

When the Los Angeles Guerrillas had to find a quick replacement for Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman, they already thought their chances of a good Major 2 performance were over. Instead, they brought Kris ‘Spart’ Cervantez into the fold and became Major champions.

The LA Guerrillas were seen as little more than a bottom-of-the-pack team prior to Major 2, but with an incredible Loser’s Bracket run, and a meta-breaking Volk loadout in Spart’s back pocket, they went on to win the entire tournament.

Here’s how it all went down for the Guerrillas in the latest Dexerto exclusive CDL documentary.

Discover More: Reverse Sweep: OpTic is in FaZe Clan’s head | CDL Review