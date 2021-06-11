The REAL REASON Behind LA Thieves CDL COLLAPSE - Dexerto

Kenny, TJHaly & co. on LA Thieves have had a rollercoaster of a season and the CDL side isn’t done yet, with the return of Huke and SlasheR! But is another roster change the answer for this already turbulent team?

Alongside London Royal Ravens, LA Thieves have had the most roster changes in the league, with new players, benched players and everything in between making their mark.

Join Reverse Sweep’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker and Katie Bedford as they discuss the real issues for LAT before Major 4.

