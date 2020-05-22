The outspoken CoD star who just can’t win a title

Winning a championship in Call of Duty is no easy feat, over the years countless players have gone their entire careers without hoisting a single trophy. For one player in particular, Donovan 'Temp' Laroda, tournament victories have been very elusive despite his promise and sky-high confidence. At just 20-years-old, Temp has established himself as one of the better CoD pros of his generation as his electric ability and cunning awareness allow him to take over matches on his own. This is one of the reasons why he is one of only 60 players in the world to be starting for a CDL team. His lack of tournament wins certainly can't be blamed on the teammates he has played with as these players seemingly always find success after they leave his rosters. For example, when Donny was on Envy he was teammates with another young up and coming star Cuyler 'Huke' Garland. Advertisement

Even though Laroda was seen as the better player, looking back now, Huke has found more success with two CDL home-series wins. While Temp, even though his New York Subliners roster is stacked with veteran talent, is still searching for his first.

One thing the young talent isn't short of is confidence. He is quick to jump on a mic and start trash-talking and no one is safe. Calling out names such as Matthew 'Nadeshot' Haag, Seth 'Scump' Abner, and Ian 'Crimsix' Porter. One thing these legends are quick to remind Temp of is he is yet to win any silverware to back up his talk.

Seeing his friends be successful and pick up silverware, Donny now has more motivation to win and prove that he also has what it takes. The skill and passion are there –and the confidence is definitely there – all that's missing is a trophy to take to turn Temp from a promising talent to a superstar champion.