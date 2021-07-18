The most tragic rookie flops in Call of Duty history

Throughout the game’s history, some of the most promising rookies in pro Call of Duty have ended up exiting the scene with whimper instead of a bang. Here are some of the worst ever rookie flops in professional CoD.

One of the most disappointing things for any Call of Duty fan (or franchise) is to watch players with exceptional potential like Decemate, Blazt, and Dylan tear up the pro scene in their first year only to flop and fade away soon after.

From CoD Rookie of the Year winners, to disappointing dropouts, and even bench warmers who never got a chance to shine, here are the biggest flops in Call of Duty history.

Advertisement

Discover more: How Crimsix became a CoD legend after almost quitting