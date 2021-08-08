The most iconic CoD Champs performances ever!

Call of Duty Championships have seen some mammoth performances over the years, but who stands out among the rest? Here, Katie, Enable, and Pacman debate which great CoD Champs showing is truly the greatest.

Tournaments are the high points of any competitive CoD season, but nothing compares to the annual Call of Duty Championships. Not only do they have the biggest prize pool of the year, but they also offer the only opportunity for players to earn themselves a coveted ring and write their name into the CoD history books.

Such a big event calls on players to keep their composure and deliver when it matters most, as numerous have done over the years. But who did it best? From ACHES in Ghosts to Simp in Black Ops 4, the Reverse Sweep team dive into the topic.

