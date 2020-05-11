The Most Controversial Roster Change in Call of Duty History

Despite the name of Seth 'Scump' Abner becoming near synonymous with that of OpTic Gaming, Call of Duty's King did once willingly leave the Green Wall, to join one of their closest rivals.

Scump is one of the few names in the hat for the title of best Call of Duty player of all time. Alongside ex-teammates Crimsix and Karma, Scump has set himself aside from the chasing pack in terms of tournament victories and pure gun skill.

With a total of 7 years on OpTic Gaming, Scump's entire Call of Duty history has become intertwined with the history of the Green Wall. However, many people forget that, long before the Immortals Gaming Club and Infinite Esports and Entertainment, Scump once agreed to walk away from OpTic Gaming.