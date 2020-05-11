The Most Controversial Roster Change in Call of Duty History

Despite the name of Seth 'Scump' Abner becoming near synonymous with that of OpTic Gaming, Call of Duty's King did once willingly leave the Green Wall, to join one of their closest rivals.
Scump is one of the few names in the hat for the title of best Call of Duty player of all time. Alongside ex-teammates Crimsix and Karma, Scump has set himself aside from the chasing pack in terms of tournament victories and pure gun skill.
With a total of 7 years on OpTic Gaming, Scump's entire Call of Duty history has become intertwined with the history of the Green Wall. However, many people forget that, long before the Immortals Gaming Club and Infinite Esports and Entertainment, Scump once agreed to walk away from OpTic Gaming.
In January 2014, on the back of struggles in Call of Duty: Ghosts, Scump announced his departure from the Green Wall, joining the boys in blue, Team Envy – OpTic Gaming's oldest rivals.
The move to Envy remains one of the most shocking rosters changes in any esport. Here, we delve into the reasons behind the move, the community's response, and what drove the King's return to OpTic Gaming just 13 days later.