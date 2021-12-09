The Legend of ZooMaa: How I turned tragedy into triumph

Tommy ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto had two careers undone by injury but that didn’t stop the Call of Duty trailblazer from turning his tragedies into lasting triumphs.

ZooMaa was a rising talent on the football pitch before an injury pushed him into the pro CoD circuit. His gaming career also suffered a major setback but it wouldn’t deter the Italian Stallion for long.

Combining his hunger for competition with his passion for CoD, Tommy would eventually transcend pro play with his popular CDL show, The Flank.

Though ZooMaa’s journey is fraught with ups and downs, that hasn’t stopped him from leaving his mark on the larger Call of Duty landscape.

