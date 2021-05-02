The genius behind SND strategy - Dexerto

The Atlanta FaZe hired John ‘x2Pac ThuGLorD’ Hartley to be their Search and Destroy coach, so the Reverse Sweep crew sat down with him to discuss FaZe and SND in the Call of Duty League.

Reverse Sweep’s Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford had some big questions for FaZe’s new SND mind. After learning that his gamer tag comes from a Limewire download, the crew dove into his work with FaZe.

As he explains, Atlanta already have the most talented players in the league, but just need to focus on SND. If the team continues laying that foundation, they could “never lose again.”

