The craziest CoD Search and Destroy clutches ever - Dexerto

Search and Destroy is perhaps the most iconic Call of Duty game mode of all time, and has generated some of competitive CoD’s most nail-biting, heart-pounding moments. Here are the most insane SnD clutches in Call of Duty history.

Attach’s insane artillery strike clutch for FaZe, Accuracy’s 1v3 against OpTic, Loony’s historic 1v5 team wipe — Search and Destroy has generated many of the best moments in CoD’s competitive history. But what else makes it onto the list of the greatest SnD clutches?

The iconic game mode has remained a staple of competitive Call of Duty over the last decade, and we’ve come up with the best Search and Destroy moments from World War 2 to Black Ops 4 and anything in between. Here are the most iconic CoD SnD clutches ever!

