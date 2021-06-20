The CoD Legend About to Dominate Warzone | The OpTic Dynasty is Back!

Considered by many to be the greatest pro Call of Duty player ever, Karma has done it all. Even though he’s not competing in the CDL, the Canadian icon is still a force to be reckoned with — especially heading into the World Series of Warzone.

The Call of Duty community was devastated in 2020 when Karma announced his retirement from pro play, but the superstar is making a CoD comeback at the WSOW, where he will jump into Verdansk alongside his old OpTic dynasty buddies Scump and FormaL.

As the WSOW prepares to kick off, we took a trip down memory lane and picked out some of the best moments from Karma’s incredible pro career, and looked ahead to see if there’s more gold in the human highlight reel’s Warzone future!

Advertisement

Discover more: How OpTic HECZ & Nadeshot shaped my career.