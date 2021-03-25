The CoD dark horses primed for CDL's biggest upset - Dexerto

In this episode of Reverse Sweep, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt & Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker make their bold predictions Call of Duty League Stage 2 Week 2.

Enable wanted Paris Legion to prove their mettle against Dallas Empire. Maybe not win, but at least put up a fight.

They went on to lose 3-1, and Enable and Pacman’s thoughts that the team needs to make a roster change are slightly closer to coming to fruition if they truly want to challenge for championships.

As far as predictions for wins go, though, Pacman is keenly watching out for ROKKR, thinking that they’ll take down Empire: “This is only because they beat them last stage, and they’re going to be off a really good warmup with OpTic.”

Of course, RØKKR beat OpTic in a quick 3-0 fashion, thanks to a standout performance from rookie Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz on his debut. Pacman said: “With their new roster that I’m predicting that they have, they’ll be in a spot to beat Empire that second match.”

Enable’s dark horse vote is on the London Royal Ravens: “Subliners are obviously a great team right now… I think they’re going to go into it just underrating London.”

“I think everyone on London kind of has a chip on their shoulder right now… It’s like a revenge tour. I think they’re going to do everything in their power to come out, play their best CoD to date, and I think Subliners might just underestimate them.”

Make sure to check out the full video above, and keep it locked over at our Reverse Sweep main page.